Comparing Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom (OTCMKTS:ROSYY) and Atento (NYSE:ATTO)

Atento (NYSE:ATTO – Get Rating) and Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom (OTCMKTS:ROSYY – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Atento has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

0.0% of Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Atento and Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atento 0 1 1 0 2.50 Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom 0 0 0 0 N/A

Atento presently has a consensus price target of $31.00, suggesting a potential upside of 24.95%. Given Atento’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Atento is more favorable than Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Atento and Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atento $1.45 billion 0.26 -$90.30 million ($6.42) -3.86 Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom $5.23 billion 0.11 $229.04 million N/A N/A

Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom has higher revenue and earnings than Atento.

Profitability

This table compares Atento and Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atento -6.23% -129.55% -3.62% Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom beats Atento on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atento (Get Rating)

Atento S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management, and business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, technical support, collections, and back office, as well as applications-processing and credit-management. The company serves clients primarily in the telecommunications, banking, and financial services sectors; and in multi-sectors, including consumer goods, services, public administration, travel, healthcare, and transportation and logistics, as well as technology and media. It provides its services and solutions through digital channels, which include SMS, email, chats, social media and apps, and others, as well as through voice. The company was formerly known as Atento Floatco S.A. Atento S.A. was founded in 1999 and is based in Luxembourg.

About Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom (Get Rating)

Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom provides digital services and solutions in Russia. The company provides Rostelecom Key, an ecosystem of services for households that offers smart intercom, smart gate bar, and smart meter solutions, as well as integrated video surveillance platform; Pay TV; Wink, a digital video services; and smart home services. It also offers antivirus solutions; Wi-Fi 2.0 platform; corporate TV's; virtual BX; toll-free calling 8-800; Game-RT-X routers; IT solutions for municipal solid waste management; video surveillance services; and VDI/VDC and cyber security services. In addition, the company offers NVIDIA, a cloud gaming service; Kapsula, a smart speaker; submarine cables; R&D; maintenance and recreational; engineering design; data and data storage; telecommunication and IT consulting; and engages in leasing of equipment, communication equipment manufacturing, retail, real estate, and venture and pension fund activities. Further, it provides solutions for electronic government, cybersecurity, data center and cloud-based services, biometrics, healthcare, education, house maintenance, and utility services. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Moscow, Russia.

