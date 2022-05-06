Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.60 EPS

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.60), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 18.83% and a positive return on equity of 12.48%. The company had revenue of $448.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Compass Minerals International stock traded down $8.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.50. 10,564 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,551. Compass Minerals International has a twelve month low of $47.10 and a twelve month high of $75.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is -9.16%.

CMP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Compass Minerals International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. CL King raised their target price on Compass Minerals International from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Compass Minerals International from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $57.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Compass Minerals International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.33.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International in the 4th quarter worth $254,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Compass Minerals International during the third quarter valued at about $316,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Compass Minerals International by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

