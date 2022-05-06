Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) Given New $43.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

CPSI has been the topic of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.50.

NASDAQ CPSI traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.16. The stock had a trading volume of 80 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,905. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $475.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.68. Computer Programs and Systems has a one year low of $26.11 and a one year high of $37.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.44.

Computer Programs and Systems ( NASDAQ:CPSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 16.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Computer Programs and Systems will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Computer Programs and Systems news, SVP James Patrick Murphy sold 1,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.81, for a total value of $41,856.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,459 shares of company stock worth $242,513. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Computer Programs and Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 252.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 12.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems during the first quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

