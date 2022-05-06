Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $967.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $970.75 million. Conduent had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:CNDT traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.56. 29,956 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,715,385. The firm has a market capitalization of $983.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Conduent has a twelve month low of $4.12 and a twelve month high of $8.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Conduent by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 121,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Conduent by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 235,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 4,343 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Conduent by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 170,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 5,547 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Conduent by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 43,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 5,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Conduent by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 6,985 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CNDT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Conduent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet lowered Conduent from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Conduent from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Conduent currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.25.

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.

