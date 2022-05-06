Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 183.19% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CFLT. DA Davidson raised shares of Confluent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Confluent from $63.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Confluent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Confluent in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Confluent from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Confluent currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.53.

Shares of CFLT opened at $28.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.26 and its 200-day moving average is $57.61. Confluent has a fifty-two week low of $27.43 and a fifty-two week high of $94.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 6.39.

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $126.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.49 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 88.38% and a negative return on equity of 51.90%. The company’s revenue was up 63.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Confluent will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total value of $10,325,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Neha Narkhede sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total value of $6,777,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 774,583 shares of company stock worth $29,211,858 and sold 634,025 shares worth $27,704,768. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Confluent by 6.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of Confluent by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Confluent by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Confluent during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Confluent in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

