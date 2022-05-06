Connectus Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 3,313 Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,313 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 74.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 526 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 687 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 149.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 768 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Western Digital alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Western Digital from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.67.

In other news, insider Srinivasan Sivaram sold 11,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total value of $607,350.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC opened at $61.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.08. Western Digital Co. has a twelve month low of $43.85 and a twelve month high of $78.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.42.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. Western Digital had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Profile (Get Rating)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.