Connectus Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 9,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 30,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 13,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 8,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Exelon news, SVP Fabian Souza sold 21,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $1,018,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,337 shares in the company, valued at $111,264.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William P. Bowers acquired 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.56 per share, with a total value of $196,020.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EXC shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Exelon from $63.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays started coverage on Exelon in a report on Monday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Exelon from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.17.

NASDAQ EXC opened at $46.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $30.57 and a 1-year high of $50.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.28 and a 200-day moving average of $50.16. The company has a market cap of $45.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.57.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter. Exelon had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $9.63 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.3375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 77.59%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

