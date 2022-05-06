Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) CEO Sells $961,898.00 in Stock

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) CEO William A. Newlands sold 3,787 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total transaction of $961,898.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,758,692. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE STZ traded down $4.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $247.47. 1,586,937 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,023,509. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $234.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.59. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $207.35 and a 12 month high of $261.52.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 16.43%. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is -516.67%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,810,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967,115 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,885,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,116,000 after purchasing an additional 943,872 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,551,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,398,000 after purchasing an additional 9,302 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,361,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,636,000 after purchasing an additional 74,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,195,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,603,000 after purchasing an additional 188,410 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on STZ. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $271.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $299.00 to $294.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.78.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

