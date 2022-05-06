Contrasting FingerMotion (OTCMKTS:FNGR) & Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY)

FingerMotion (OTCMKTS:FNGR – Get Rating) and Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of FingerMotion shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Trend Micro shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.0% of FingerMotion shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

FingerMotion has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trend Micro has a beta of 0.31, suggesting that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares FingerMotion and Trend Micro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FingerMotion -24.38% -153.17% -62.80% Trend Micro 20.11% 18.91% 9.73%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares FingerMotion and Trend Micro’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FingerMotion $16.68 million 5.13 -$4.38 million ($0.14) -14.36 Trend Micro $1.73 billion 4.57 $349.14 million $2.50 22.54

Trend Micro has higher revenue and earnings than FingerMotion. FingerMotion is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Trend Micro, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for FingerMotion and Trend Micro, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FingerMotion 0 0 0 0 N/A Trend Micro 0 2 0 0 2.00

Summary

Trend Micro beats FingerMotion on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FingerMotion (Get Rating)

FingerMotion, Inc., a mobile data specialist company, provides mobile payment and recharge platform solutions in China. The company offers telecommunication providers' products and services, including data plans, subscription plans, mobile phones, and loyalty points redemption services; bulk short message service and multimedia messaging services; and RCS platform, a proprietary business messaging platform that enables businesses and brands to communicate and service their customers on the 5G infrastructure. It also operates Sapientus, a proprietary big data insights platform that deliver data-driven solutions and insights for businesses in the insurance, healthcare, and financial services industries. FingerMotion, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Trend Micro (Get Rating)

Trend Micro Incorporated develops and sells security-related software for computers and the Internet primarily in Japan. The company offers hybrid cloud security solutions, such conformity, workload, container, file storage, application, network, and open-source security products. It also provides intrusion prevention, threat protection, industrial and mobile network security products, as well as offers email, mobile, web, and industrial endpoint security products. In addition, the company offers cloud migration, cloud-native app development, cloud operational, data center security, and SaaS application solutions. Further, it provides ICS/OT, connected car, and 5G security solutions, as well as offers ransomware, end-of-support systems, compliance, detection, and response solutions. It serves oil and gas, healthcare, manufacturing, and electric utility industries. The company was incorporated in 1965 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

