CONX (OTCMKTS:CONXU) Shares Down 0.1%

CONX Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXU – Get Rating) traded down 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.94 and last traded at $9.94. 10,169 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 105% from the average session volume of 4,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.95.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.01.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CONX stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of CONX Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXU – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 32,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

CONX Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries, including the wireless communications industry.

