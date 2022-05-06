Cooke & Bieler LP Boosts Stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,865,907 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 22,570 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings in Gentex were worth $134,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aviva PLC raised its stake in Gentex by 61.7% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 128,233 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,229,000 after purchasing an additional 48,925 shares during the period. American Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Gentex by 6.3% during the third quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,794,126 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,170,000 after purchasing an additional 105,725 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Gentex by 12.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 744,168 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $24,543,000 after purchasing an additional 79,634 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Gentex during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Gentex by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,157 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. 86.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gentex alerts:

Shares of GNTX stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,014. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.35. Gentex Co. has a 1-year low of $27.06 and a 1-year high of $37.90.

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $468.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.40 million. Gentex had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.29%.

In other Gentex news, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 58,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total transaction of $1,789,327.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,354 shares of company stock valued at $5,206,731 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

GNTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Gentex from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Gentex in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Gentex from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Gentex in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gentex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.38.

About Gentex (Get Rating)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.