Cooke & Bieler LP Has $180.64 Million Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 106.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,715,112 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,402,310 shares during the quarter. Activision Blizzard comprises approximately 1.6% of Cooke & Bieler LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Cooke & Bieler LP owned about 0.35% of Activision Blizzard worth $180,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,141,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,499,567,000 after purchasing an additional 267,407 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,698,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,814,000 after purchasing an additional 605,277 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,165,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,708 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,097,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,703,000 after purchasing an additional 687,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,116,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,586,000 after purchasing an additional 701,793 shares in the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 14,563 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $1,160,088.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jesse Yang sold 2,072 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total transaction of $164,806.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ATVI traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.68. The stock had a trading volume of 411,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,084,589. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.56. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.40 and a 1-year high of $99.46.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.82% and a return on equity of 12.70%. Activision Blizzard’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Activision Blizzard from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.86.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

