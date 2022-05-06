Cooke & Bieler LP Has $211.75 Million Stock Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Cooke & Bieler LP cut its holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,021,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,360 shares during the quarter. Atmos Energy comprises approximately 1.8% of Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Cooke & Bieler LP owned about 1.52% of Atmos Energy worth $211,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ATO. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,474,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $482,891,000 after buying an additional 55,815 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 4.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,786,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $245,763,000 after buying an additional 116,915 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 2.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,420,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $212,910,000 after buying an additional 56,259 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,070,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $216,919,000 after buying an additional 32,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,733,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $152,895,000 after buying an additional 21,885 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Atmos Energy stock traded down $0.52 on Friday, hitting $114.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,694. The firm has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.81. Atmos Energy Co. has a one year low of $85.80 and a one year high of $122.96.

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 50.56%.

In other news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.61, for a total value of $101,279.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ATO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.25.

Atmos Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.