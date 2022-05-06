Cooke & Bieler LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Cooke & Bieler LP decreased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 272,530 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,410 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $85,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LH. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,486 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,705,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 5.7% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,497 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 30.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 171,197 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,470,000 after buying an additional 40,021 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 19.2% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,668 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $354.00 to $323.00 in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $350.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $292.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.88.

In related news, CMO Amy B. Summy sold 249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.21, for a total value of $65,290.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 2,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total value of $652,871.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,588 shares of company stock worth $987,605. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $252.31. 15,271 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 862,516. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $266.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $278.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $23.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.04. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $232.01 and a one year high of $317.17.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $6.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.13. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

