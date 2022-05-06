Cooke & Bieler LP Makes New $43.50 Million Investment in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Cooke & Bieler LP purchased a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,211,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,504,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 654,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,358,000 after buying an additional 121,281 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 4,768 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 207,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,647,000 after buying an additional 18,251 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 368,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,575,000 after buying an additional 27,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. 63.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KHC shares. TheStreet upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.56.

KHC stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.58. 312,147 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,583,195. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.59. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $32.78 and a 12 month high of $44.95.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 161.62%.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

