Cooke & Bieler LP Purchases 141,748 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,250,973 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,748 shares during the quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP owned about 0.05% of Verizon Communications worth $116,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 45.9% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the third quarter worth $46,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 988 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

VZ traded up $0.48 on Friday, hitting $48.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,048,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,955,636. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.34. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.55 and a 12-month high of $59.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.42.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.35. The company had revenue of $33.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.61 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 15.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.71%.

In related news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,832.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $81,016.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,763 shares of company stock valued at $1,342,807. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VZ shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.93.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

