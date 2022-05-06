Cooke & Bieler LP Sells 462,345 Shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Cooke & Bieler LP lowered its stake in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,696,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 462,345 shares during the period. Syneos Health makes up approximately 1.5% of Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $174,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 12,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,138,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,851,000 after purchasing an additional 38,663 shares during the last quarter. 98.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYNH stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.69. 15,373 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 778,494. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.94 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.46. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.77 and a 1-year high of $104.18.

Syneos Health ( NASDAQ:SYNH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SYNH. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $109.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Syneos Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Syneos Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.33.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.

