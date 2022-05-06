Cooke & Bieler LP Sells 899,215 Shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM)

Cooke & Bieler LP cut its stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,938,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 899,215 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP owned about 6.16% of Schweitzer-Mauduit International worth $57,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SWM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 475.0% during the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the 4th quarter worth $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

SWM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Schweitzer-Mauduit International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

SWM traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.96. The stock had a trading volume of 3,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,440. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.24. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.92 and a 1 year high of $48.98. The stock has a market cap of $822.15 million, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.26). Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $390.40 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.11%.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Advanced Materials & Structures and Engineered Papers. The Advanced Materials & Structures segment manufactures and sells resin-based rolled goods, such as nets, films and meltblown materials, bonding products, and adhesive components, as well as offers other coating solutions and converting services for healthcare, construction, industrial, transportation and filtration end-markets.

