Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) Price Target Lowered to C$4.50 at CIBC

Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CMMC. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Copper Mountain Mining in a report on Monday, April 18th. They issued a buy rating and a C$5.90 price target on the stock. Cormark reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$5.50 price target (down previously from C$6.00) on shares of Copper Mountain Mining in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$4.86.

Get Copper Mountain Mining alerts:

Shares of CMMC opened at C$2.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$572.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$3.51 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.79. Copper Mountain Mining has a 52 week low of C$2.64 and a 52 week high of C$5.07.

In other Copper Mountain Mining news, Director William Albert Washington bought 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.85 per share, with a total value of C$99,820.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 460,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,311,920. Also, Senior Officer Bradly James Bolger sold 52,500 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.56, for a total value of C$186,900.00. Insiders have sold a total of 525,601 shares of company stock worth $1,983,196 in the last ninety days.

Copper Mountain Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Copper Mountain Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copper Mountain Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.