Copper Strike Limited (ASX:CSE) Insider Anthony McIntosh Purchases 96,840 Shares

Copper Strike Limited (ASX:CSE – Get Rating) insider Anthony McIntosh purchased 96,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.14 ($0.10) per share, with a total value of A$13,848.12 ($9,752.20).

Copper Strike Limited, a mineral exploration and development company, focuses on reviewing potential exploration and development resource acquisitions in Australia. It also engages in the investment management business. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

