Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CLB. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Core Laboratories from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler cut Core Laboratories from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $19.50 to $21.30 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Core Laboratories has a consensus rating of Sell and an average price target of $32.06.

NYSE:CLB opened at $26.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Core Laboratories has a twelve month low of $21.08 and a twelve month high of $49.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.24 and a 200-day moving average of $27.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.00 and a beta of 2.71.

Core Laboratories ( NYSE:CLB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 18.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Core Laboratories will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.05%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Core Laboratories during the first quarter worth $30,000. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 21.7% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Core Laboratories by 4.1% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. grew its position in Core Laboratories by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 67,185 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, reservoir fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

