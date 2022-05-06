CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CoreCivic had a positive return on equity of 9.54% and a negative net margin of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $453.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. CoreCivic’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. CoreCivic updated its FY22 guidance to $1.45 – $1.60 EPS.

Shares of CoreCivic stock traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $12.36. The stock had a trading volume of 29,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,723. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.93 and a 200 day moving average of $10.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.84. CoreCivic has a twelve month low of $7.37 and a twelve month high of $14.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

In other CoreCivic news, Director Mark A. Emkes bought 10,000 shares of CoreCivic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.52 per share, with a total value of $85,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CXW. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CoreCivic by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,955,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,986,000 after buying an additional 358,062 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in CoreCivic by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 186,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 6,164 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in CoreCivic by 699.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 74,148 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoreCivic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of CoreCivic during the fourth quarter worth $650,000. 82.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CXW shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CoreCivic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush upgraded shares of CoreCivic from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of CoreCivic from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

