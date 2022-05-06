Cortex (CTXC) Market Cap Hits $39.49 Million

Cortex (CTXC) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. One Cortex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000563 BTC on popular exchanges. Cortex has a total market capitalization of $39.49 million and $5.55 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cortex has traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Cortex

Cortex is a coin. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 194,558,723 coins. The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cortex is www.cortexlabs.ai . Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cortex is medium.com/cortexlabs

According to CryptoCompare, “Cortex is an Ethereum-based decentralized AI autonomous system with a self-made VM. The Cortex VM allows smart contracts run to on full node with complex inference computation. The model conversion between different framework is done by the team. CTXC is an ERC20 token powering the Cortex system. “

Buying and Selling Cortex

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using U.S. dollars.

