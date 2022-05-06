Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.58

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.58 and traded as low as $1.28. Corvus Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $1.37, with a volume of 145,689 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRVS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.55.

The company has a market cap of $59.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.45.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CRVS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Research analysts forecast that Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Leiv Lea bought 35,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.54 per share, for a total transaction of $54,146.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard A. Md Miller acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.47 per share, for a total transaction of $36,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 80,160 shares of company stock worth $123,446. 45.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRVS. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 32.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 131,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 32,339 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. bought a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,420,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 10.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 210,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 20,702 shares in the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Finally, DC Investments Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $245,000. 75.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is Mupadolimab (CPI-006), an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer and head and neck cancers.

