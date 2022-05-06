Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Costamare Inc. operates as a containership owner chartering its vessels to liner companies. The Company deploys its containership fleet principally under multi-year time charters with leading liner companies that operate regularly scheduled routes between large commercial ports. It also provides a range of shipping services, such as technical support and maintenance, insurance consulting, financial and accounting services. Costamare Inc. is headquartered in Athens, Greece. “

Separately, StockNews.com cut Costamare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.83.

NYSE CMRE opened at $13.95 on Monday. Costamare has a 12 month low of $9.64 and a 12 month high of $18.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.47.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. Costamare had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 54.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Costamare will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 19th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 18th. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.07%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costamare by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costamare during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costamare during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costamare by 93.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Costamare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. 59.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, it had a fleet of 76 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 557,400 twenty-foot equivalent units and 45 dry bulk vessels with a total capacity of approximately 2,435,500 DWT. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

