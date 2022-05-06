Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The shipping company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Costamare had a net margin of 54.83% and a return on equity of 20.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS.

NYSE CMRE traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 718,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,623. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.82. Costamare has a 1-year low of $9.64 and a 1-year high of $18.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 18th. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.07%.

CMRE has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of Costamare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMRE. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Costamare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,467,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Costamare by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,075 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 17,571 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Costamare by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 136,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 17,154 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Costamare by 157.5% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 99,298 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 60,737 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Costamare by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 16,941 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.47% of the company’s stock.

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, it had a fleet of 76 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 557,400 twenty-foot equivalent units and 45 dry bulk vessels with a total capacity of approximately 2,435,500 DWT. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

