Cowen Boosts Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Price Target to $154.00

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Cowen from $151.00 to $154.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $139.00 to $133.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arista Networks from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $153.61.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $110.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.01, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.28. Arista Networks has a 52 week low of $78.33 and a 52 week high of $148.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.77.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.54% and a return on equity of 21.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Arista Networks will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.36, for a total transaction of $5,134,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.69, for a total transaction of $64,786.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 688,527 shares of company stock valued at $83,163,747 in the last ninety days. 22.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks during the first quarter worth $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Arista Networks during the third quarter worth $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Arista Networks during the first quarter worth $26,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arista Networks (Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.