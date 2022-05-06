Cowen Increases Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Price Target to $90.00

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Cowen from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

XOM has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $91.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $100.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $81.62.

Shares of XOM opened at $90.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Exxon Mobil has a one year low of $52.10 and a one year high of $92.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.06.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.16). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will post 10.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 58.37%.

Exxon Mobil declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Norges Bank bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,184,424,000. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 86.5% in the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 26,589,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,563,874,000 after acquiring an additional 12,332,190 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 134.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,313,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $386,314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,619,270 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,815,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,322,078,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441,825 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 12.1% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,346,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,784,977,000 after acquiring an additional 3,281,042 shares during the period. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

