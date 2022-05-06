Cowen Raises Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Price Target to $90.00

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Cowen from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $91.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Exxon Mobil from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $81.62.

NYSE:XOM opened at $90.31 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.50. The company has a market cap of $382.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.07. Exxon Mobil has a fifty-two week low of $52.10 and a fifty-two week high of $92.05.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business’s revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil will post 10.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 58.37%.

Exxon Mobil announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XOM. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 454.5% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 54.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

