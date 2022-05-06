Cowen Trims Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Target Price to $120.00

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Cowen from $135.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on WING. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Wingstop from $136.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Wingstop from $170.00 to $156.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Wingstop from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wingstop from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $156.16.

Shares of NASDAQ:WING traded down $2.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $85.45. The company had a trading volume of 9,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,631. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $113.56 and its 200 day moving average is $144.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 66.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.40. Wingstop has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $187.35.

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $76.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.16 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 15.10%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Wingstop will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

In other news, insider Donnie Upshaw sold 780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.75, for a total transaction of $120,705.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 5,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.99, for a total transaction of $795,717.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,835 shares of company stock worth $1,300,835. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Wingstop by 1,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Wingstop in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Wingstop by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 821 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its stake in Wingstop by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,254 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Wingstop by 641.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 897 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

