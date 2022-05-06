Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $800.87 Million

Analysts expect Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) to announce sales of $800.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $800.43 million and the highest estimate coming in at $801.30 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store reported sales of $713.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will report full year sales of $3.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.30 billion to $3.32 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.44 billion to $3.51 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cracker Barrel Old Country Store.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $862.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.00 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 4.48%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $136.00 to $149.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $132.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup began coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBRL traded up $1.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.33. The company had a trading volume of 13,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,329. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $118.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.73. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a fifty-two week low of $107.24 and a fifty-two week high of $165.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.40%.

In other news, SVP Laura A. Daily sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total transaction of $199,376.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 301 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,216 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,157 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,035 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,706,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

