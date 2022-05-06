Cream Finance Trading Down 7.2% This Week (CREAM)

Cream Finance (CREAM) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 6th. Over the last week, Cream Finance has traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. Cream Finance has a market capitalization of $22.21 million and $5.29 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cream Finance coin can now be bought for $36.04 or 0.00100516 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cream Finance Coin Profile

CREAM is a coin. Its genesis date was August 4th, 2020. Cream Finance’s total supply is 2,925,000 coins and its circulating supply is 616,378 coins. Cream Finance’s official Twitter account is @CreamdotFinance . Cream Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance . The official website for Cream Finance is app.cream.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Rules Everything Around Me (CREAM) is an open and inclusive financial system built on smart contracts. The decentralized finance (DeFi) movement has introduced novel solutions in lending, exchanges, derivatives, payments, marketing making, and asset tokenization. All of these services are permissionless and open, meaning anyone with internet access can participate. “

Buying and Selling Cream Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cream Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

