Creditcoin (CTC) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $5.42 Million

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. One Creditcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.65 or 0.00001796 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded down 28.2% against the U.S. dollar. Creditcoin has a market capitalization of $134.24 million and $5.42 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36,028.49 or 0.99903053 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00049148 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001023 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001154 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00020857 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001345 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001473 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Creditcoin Profile

Creditcoin (CTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 14th, 2016. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 207,254,279 coins. Creditcoin’s official website is www.creditcoin.org . Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @crecfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Creditcoin’s official message board is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars.

