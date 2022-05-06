Creo Medical (LON:CREO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $103.50

Creo Medical Limited (LON:CREO – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 103.50 ($1.29) and last traded at GBX 104.55 ($1.31), with a volume of 3594 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 105.50 ($1.32).
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 113.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 133.92. The firm has a market cap of £189.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.67, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.77.
Creo Medical Company Profile (LON:CREO)
