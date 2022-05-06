Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $8.25 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.64% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Crescent Point Energy Corp. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. The Company’s operations consist of light and medium oil and natural gas assets strategically focused in core areas in southern Saskatchewan and central and southern Alberta. Crescent Point Energy Corp., formerly known as Crescent Point Energy Trust, is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$15.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.82.

Shares of NYSE:CPG traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,742,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,662,950. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Crescent Point Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.75 and a fifty-two week high of $7.98.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $714.33 million for the quarter. Crescent Point Energy had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 72.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Crescent Point Energy will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Crescent Point Energy by 878.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 4,183 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new position in Crescent Point Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Crescent Point Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Crescent Point Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Simmons Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

About Crescent Point Energy (Get Rating)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

