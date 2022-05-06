Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) PT Raised to C$7.00

Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

CWEGF has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.75 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.90.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CWEGF traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.64. The stock had a trading volume of 107,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,818. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.87. Crew Energy has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $4.88.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. It primarily holds interests in Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch/Monias, Tower, and Attachie, areas located in the southwest, south, and west of Fort St.

