Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Price Target Raised to C$8.50 at Cormark

Crew Energy (TSE:CR – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Cormark from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s target price points to a potential upside of 63.15% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CR. Raymond James set a C$6.50 target price on Crew Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Crew Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares cut their target price on Crew Energy from C$5.75 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Crew Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crew Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.61.

Shares of TSE CR traded down C$0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$5.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,820,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,700. The stock has a market cap of C$794.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10. Crew Energy has a 12 month low of C$1.02 and a 12 month high of C$6.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.87, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.64.

Crew Energy ( TSE:CR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.21. The company had revenue of C$103.15 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Crew Energy will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer James A. Taylor sold 65,916 shares of Crew Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.23, for a total transaction of C$344,411.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 627,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,279,387.65. Also, Senior Officer James A. Taylor sold 67,669 shares of Crew Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.23, for a total value of C$353,570.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 697,315 shares in the company, valued at C$3,643,470.88. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 152,225 shares of company stock worth $801,247.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. It primarily holds interests in Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch/Monias, Tower, and Attachie, areas located in the southwest, south, and west of Fort St.

