Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) CTO David Tzat-Kin Wang Sells 4,000 Shares

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Rating) CTO David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.73, for a total transaction of $10,920.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 422,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,153,689.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

David Tzat-Kin Wang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 27th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total transaction of $11,200.00.

On Wednesday, April 20th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total transaction of $12,120.00.

On Wednesday, April 13th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.11, for a total transaction of $12,440.00.

On Wednesday, March 30th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.63, for a total transaction of $14,520.00.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.83, for a total transaction of $15,320.00.

On Wednesday, March 16th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total transaction of $15,600.00.

On Wednesday, March 9th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.86, for a total transaction of $15,440.00.

On Wednesday, March 2nd, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $16,160.00.

On Wednesday, February 16th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total transaction of $16,800.00.

On Wednesday, February 9th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total transaction of $17,280.00.

CXDO stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.62. The company had a trading volume of 5,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,245. The company has a market capitalization of $58.36 million, a PE ratio of -20.15 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.45 and a 200 day moving average of $4.33. Crexendo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $7.20.

Crexendo ( NASDAQ:CXDO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). Crexendo had a negative net margin of 8.70% and a positive return on equity of 0.19%. The business had revenue of $9.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Crexendo, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Crexendo’s dividend payout ratio is presently -15.38%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Crexendo from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crexendo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Crexendo from $8.25 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crexendo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Crexendo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crexendo by 49.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 8,836 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Crexendo during the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crexendo during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Crexendo in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.79% of the company’s stock.

Crexendo, Inc provides cloud communication, unified communications as a service, call center, collaboration, and other cloud business services for businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Web Services. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using Internet protocol (IP) or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and resells broadband Internet services.

