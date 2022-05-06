CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Shares Sold by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. lessened its position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) by 46.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,969 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 6,250.0% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 639.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 97.6% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

CRSP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Brookline Capital Acquisition initiated coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $117.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.43.

Shares of CRSP stock opened at $51.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 2.05. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a fifty-two week low of $48.38 and a fifty-two week high of $169.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.12.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.74) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $12.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 41.28% and a return on equity of 16.21%. On average, research analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

