CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Hits New 12-Month Low at $46.62

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $46.62 and last traded at $46.66, with a volume of 12492 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.34.
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Brookline Capital Acquisition began coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CRISPR Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.43.
The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.50 and its 200 day moving average is $70.12.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRSP. Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 6,250.0% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 56.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRSP)
CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.
