Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The information services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $217.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.80 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 5.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share.

CRTO traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.77. The company had a trading volume of 13,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,544. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.39. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.95. Criteo has a 1 year low of $23.72 and a 1 year high of $46.65.

A number of analysts recently commented on CRTO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Criteo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Criteo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Benchmark started coverage on Criteo in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut Criteo from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Criteo from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

In related news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 2,339 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total transaction of $61,679.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,654 shares of company stock valued at $71,358. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRTO. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Criteo by 79.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 593,188 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,057,000 after purchasing an additional 263,389 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Criteo by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,812,580 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $187,065,000 after purchasing an additional 197,745 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Criteo by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 97,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 33,364 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Criteo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,234,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Criteo by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,815 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

