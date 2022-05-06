Critical Survey: Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) & First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF)

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF – Get Rating) and Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust and Healthcare Trust of America, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust 0 2 4 0 2.67 Healthcare Trust of America 0 6 1 0 2.14

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus price target of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 67.00%. Healthcare Trust of America has a consensus price target of $34.20, suggesting a potential upside of 14.34%. Given First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than Healthcare Trust of America.

Profitability

This table compares First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust and Healthcare Trust of America’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A Healthcare Trust of America 12.78% 3.04% 1.45%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust and Healthcare Trust of America’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Healthcare Trust of America $767.07 million 8.93 $98.02 million $0.44 67.98

Healthcare Trust of America has higher revenue and earnings than First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust.

Summary

Healthcare Trust of America beats First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust on 4 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Capital is a leading developer, owner and manager of mixed-use real estate located in Canada's most densely populated cities. First Capital's focus is on creating thriving urban neighbourhoods to generate value for businesses, residents, communities and our investors.

Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile (Get Rating)

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations. Investments are targeted to build critical mass in 20 to 25 leading gateway markets that generally have leading university and medical institutions, which translates to superior demographics, high-quality graduates, intellectual talent and job growth. The strategic markets HTA invests in support a strong, long-term demand for quality medical office space. HTA utilizes an integrated asset management platform consisting of on-site leasing, property management, engineering and building services, and development capabilities to create complete, state of the art facilities in each market. This drives efficiencies, strong tenant and health system relationships, and strategic partnerships that result in high levels of tenant retention, rental growth and long-term value creation. Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, HTA has developed a national brand with dedicated relationships at the local level. Founded in 2006 and listed on the New York Stock Exchange in 2012, HTA has produced attractive returns for its stockholders that have outperformed the US REIT index.

