Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Reaches New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after B. Riley lowered their price target on the stock from $153.00 to $128.00. The stock traded as low as $59.60 and last traded at $59.72, with a volume of 22403 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $65.63.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Crocs from $215.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Crocs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Crocs from $101.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Crocs in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.10.

In other Crocs news, Director Douglas J. Treff purchased 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $91.44 per share, for a total transaction of $740,664.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 87,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,955,737.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald Frasch purchased 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $77.02 per share, for a total transaction of $250,315.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 37,698 shares of company stock worth $3,105,842. 2.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Crocs in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Crocs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Crocs during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Crocs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Crocs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 90.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.78, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $660.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.81 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 201.51% and a net margin of 31.37%. The business’s revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

