Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UNGet Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$19.36.

CRR.UN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities upgraded Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$20.00 price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded down C$0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting C$16.71. 77,832 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,527. The stock has a market cap of C$2.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$16.44 and a 52 week high of C$19.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$18.08 and its 200-day moving average is C$17.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.0742 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 92.91%.

In other news, Director Donald Everett Clow sold 14,921 shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.40, for a total value of C$274,576.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 65,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,197,841.39.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

