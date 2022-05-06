Crowny (CRWNY) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $110,344.00

Crowny (CRWNY) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. One Crowny coin can now be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Crowny has traded 19.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Crowny has a total market cap of $958,470.71 and approximately $110,344.00 worth of Crowny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded up 49.6% against the dollar and now trades at $75.52 or 0.00209410 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002773 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.17 or 0.00219528 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $172.04 or 0.00477041 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00039846 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $71,320.45 or 1.97763292 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Crowny Coin Profile

Crowny’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 297,647,246 coins. Crowny’s official Twitter account is @crownyio

Buying and Selling Crowny

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crowny should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crowny using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

