Crypterium Hits Market Capitalization of $24.22 Million (CRPT)

Crypterium (CRPT) traded up 11.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. Crypterium has a market capitalization of $24.22 million and approximately $3.41 million worth of Crypterium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crypterium coin can now be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00000827 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Crypterium has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Crypterium alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,969.54 or 0.99976238 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002778 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002779 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002909 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.74 or 0.00029860 BTC.

Crypterium Profile

Crypterium (CRPT) is a coin. Its launch date was November 7th, 2017. Crypterium’s total supply is 96,353,341 coins and its circulating supply is 81,355,790 coins. The Reddit community for Crypterium is /r/crypterium_com . The official website for Crypterium is crypterium.com . The official message board for Crypterium is medium.com/crypterium . Crypterium’s official Twitter account is @crypterium_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypterium is a cryptobank platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide an instant processing engine for both fiat and crypto based currency transactions while enabling inter-changeability between the two. Furthermore, an app will be available for download to Android and IOS operation systems. The Crypterium token (CRPT) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the medium of exchange within the platform, a utility token intended for usage in any b2b/b2c products with different mechanics. Most often, the token works as a loyalty tool. Basically, CRPT was intended for meeting the Crypterium service needs. However, as the token's popularity was growing, its application sphere expanded. Today, CRPT is developing as an ecosystem. “

Crypterium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypterium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypterium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crypterium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crypterium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypterium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.