CSM Advisors LLC Sells 1,330 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

CSM Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,890 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for approximately 0.9% of CSM Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. CSM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $13,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,016,786 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,455,407,000 after purchasing an additional 396,104 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 7,079 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 34,967 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after buying an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 1,086.9% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 350,361 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $38,648,000 after buying an additional 320,843 shares in the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.90. The stock had a trading volume of 85,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,137,011. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $73.38 and a 1 year high of $126.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.89 and its 200-day moving average is $98.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 57.15%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 52.55%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

