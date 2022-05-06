CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Bought by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,628 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,767 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus raised their target price on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of CSX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of CSX from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of CSX from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.91.

CSX stock opened at $34.20 on Friday. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $29.49 and a 12-month high of $38.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $74.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.51.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. CSX had a net margin of 29.98% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.73%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

