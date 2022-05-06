Currys (LON:CURY) Price Target Cut to GBX 95 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Currys (LON:CURY – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 105 ($1.31) to GBX 95 ($1.19) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Currys from GBX 150 ($1.87) to GBX 120 ($1.50) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Get Currys alerts:

LON:CURY opened at GBX 90 ($1.12) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £1.05 billion and a PE ratio of 29.03. Currys has a one year low of GBX 83.95 ($1.05) and a one year high of GBX 144.50 ($1.81). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 92.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.72.

In other news, insider Alex Baldock sold 176,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 96 ($1.20), for a total value of £169,638.72 ($211,915.95).

About Currys (Get Rating)

Currys Plc operates as a consumer electrical and mobile retailer and service company. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland Electricals, UK & Ireland Mobile, Nordics, and Greece. It also offers mobile virtual network operator and consumer electrical repair services. The company also sells its products through online; and offers insurance services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Currys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Currys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.