Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Brokerages expect Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) to report $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cushman & Wakefield’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the highest is $0.62. Cushman & Wakefield posted earnings of $0.50 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield will report full-year earnings of $2.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.27 to $2.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $2.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cushman & Wakefield.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CWK. Raymond James dropped their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $44.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cushman & Wakefield from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.61.

Cushman & Wakefield stock opened at $18.42 on Tuesday. Cushman & Wakefield has a fifty-two week low of $15.97 and a fifty-two week high of $23.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

In other news, President Andrew R. Mcdonald sold 13,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.63, for a total value of $291,529.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman W Brett White sold 145,416 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $2,995,569.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,327,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,337,786.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 357,259 shares of company stock worth $7,647,890. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield in the first quarter worth $35,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 3,128.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

